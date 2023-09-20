Peterborough woman with Parkinson’s encourages people to take part in fundraising walk for Parkinson

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ruth, 57, from Peterborough, was inspired to get involved and fundraise for Parkinson’s UK following her diagnoses in 2014.

Ruth said:

“In previous years I have walked at this event but as the years have gone on my movement, mobility and balance has deteriorated. I am now Chair of Parkinson’s UK’s Peterborough group and so I support Walk for Parkinson’s at Burghley House through the group. I urge anyone to sign up and take part. The views of the house are stunning and the sense of community and support at the event really does make it a fantastic day out, all whilst raising vital funds for Parkinson’s UK.”

Ruth, Chair of the Parkinson's UK Peterborough support group

Money raised by Walk for Parkinson’s will help fund Parkinson’s UK’s vital work to accelerate breakthroughs in research.

There are a range of distances on offer to suit everyone. Including a shorter, family friendly 2.5 mile route which is fully accessible, and a 6.5 mile route for those wanting to take on more of a challenge.

Walkers will warm up together, walk together, and finish together as they start and finish in the event village with the Parkinson’s community.

Katie Thomas, Regional Fundraiser at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. Every hour, two more people in the UK are diagnosed, meaning 1 in 37 people alive today will be diagnosed with Parkinson's in their lifetime.

“There’s no cure for Parkinson’s. Yet. But if we all come together and take part in Walk for Parkinson’s, we can make a difference to the lives of people with Parkinson’s. We can make breakthroughs. We can find a cure. Whatever your age or fitness level, we’d love to see you at Burghley House to Walk for Parkinson’s. Take the first step and sign up today!”

It costs just £12 to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s (under 18s go free!) and it's suggested you try and raise £50 in sponsorship. All walkers will receive a fundraising pack with tips and advice, sponsorship forms and an exclusive Walk for Parkinson’s t-shirt to wear on the day.