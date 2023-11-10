Parkinson's UK Coffee Morning brews community support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This event promises a heart-warming blend of camaraderie, awareness, and entertainment, all in support of Parkinson's research.

We are delighted to welcome Guest Speaker - Liz Knowles: Parkinson's advocate Liz Knowles, representing Parkinson's UK, will share insights into the latest advancements in research and the ongoing fight against Parkinson's disease. Her expertise promises to enlighten and inspire attendees.

There will be Live Music Entertainment: From 11am onwards, the event will be filled with the soulful tunes of live music. Join us for a delightful morning filled with fun and laughter.

Residents and colleagues enjoying a coffee morning experience.