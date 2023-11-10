News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Parkinson's UK Coffee Morning brews community support

Parkinson's UK and Barchester Healthcare invites the community to join a special Coffee Morning on Thursday, November 30th, from 10:15am to 12:30pm at the Chater Lodge Care Home.
By Mark SheltonContributor
Published 10th Nov 2023, 11:56 GMT- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This event promises a heart-warming blend of camaraderie, awareness, and entertainment, all in support of Parkinson's research.

We are delighted to welcome Guest Speaker - Liz Knowles: Parkinson's advocate Liz Knowles, representing Parkinson's UK, will share insights into the latest advancements in research and the ongoing fight against Parkinson's disease. Her expertise promises to enlighten and inspire attendees.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be Live Music Entertainment: From 11am onwards, the event will be filled with the soulful tunes of live music. Join us for a delightful morning filled with fun and laughter.

Residents and colleagues enjoying a coffee morning experience.Residents and colleagues enjoying a coffee morning experience.
Residents and colleagues enjoying a coffee morning experience.
Most Popular

Parkinson's UK Coffee Morning is not just a gathering; it's a meaningful contribution to the Parkinson's community. Your presence helps raise awareness, funds, and most importantly, shows support for those affected by Parkinson's.

Related topics:Parkinson's UKParkinson's disease