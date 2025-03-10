Orton Waterville Ward Residents Association

Nicola Day and Alex Bowerbanks

Councillor Nicola Day and Orton Green Volunteer Alex Bowerbanks have been working with local residents on the creation of a new 'Local Residents Association' in Orton Waterville Ward.

Cllr Day said “the group will aim to amplify the voices of the local community and work with local representatives. The Residents Association will focus on local concerns such as: planning applications, parking on Wistow Way, unkempt bushes and litter, fly-tipping, and saving Orton Wistow Community Centre. Further ideas around issues are welcomed.”

The association will hold its first meeting on Friday 28th March, from 7 - 8pm at Orton Wistow Primary School.

All local residents are welcome and the association will be non-political.