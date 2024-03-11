Orton care home hosts free health and wellbeing seminar
Taking place on the 12th March at 11am till 2pm, guests will have a chance to meet impartial financial consultants who will be discussing how to plan for care.
Topics will include what it means to have a Power of Attorney, and how to manage care fees.
We are also pleased to welcome Age UK, KH relaxation for your relaxation needs and Mobility your way who will have advice on mobility aids. On the day, guests will also have a chance to meet and chat about their needs.
Longueville Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.
Longueville Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 103 residents from respite care to long term stays.