Orton care home hosts free health and wellbeing seminar

Taking place on the 12th March at 11am till 2pm, guests will have a chance to meet impartial financial consultants who will be discussing how to plan for care.

Topics will include what it means to have a Power of Attorney, and how to manage care fees.

We are also pleased to welcome Age UK, KH relaxation for your relaxation needs and Mobility your way who will have advice on mobility aids. On the day, guests will also have a chance to meet and chat about their needs.

Everyone welcome, refreshments available

