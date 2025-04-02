Notcutts Garden Centres launch egg-citing Easter Trail for families

Free Easter activity trail launches at Notcutts Peterborough and Notcutts Brampton Garden Centres.

Notcutts Peterborough and Notcutts Brampton Garden Centres are thrilled to unveil their Easter Trail - a fun-filled, free activity designed for families to enjoy this Easter holidays.

Running daily until Monday 21st April, the Easter Trail invites children to explore the garden centre and search for hidden clues. Once all clues are found, participants can enter into a prize draw for a chance to win a fantastic prize bundle.

Mark Washington, Manager of Notcutts Peterborough Garden Centre, shared: "We’re delighted to offer families a free, enjoyable Easter activity during the school holidays. Our Easter Trail is a wonderful opportunity for children to explore the garden centre while having fun outdoors, and they’ll also have the chance to win a great prize.”

This Easter, the garden centre will be filled with inspiration to boost your spring garden, as well as a beautiful selection of homewares, garden furniture, and gifts to refresh your home and outdoor spaces. The restaurant will also be serving a tempting array of Easter treats.

From searching for clues among the vibrant spring displays to soaking in the seasonal blooms, families will enjoy a memorable Easter adventure at Notcutts.