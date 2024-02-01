New Tai Chi and Meditation classes every Wednesday
TAI CHI: is an ancient Chinese exercise. Originally practiced for, self-defence and improving health and wellbeing. Legendary for producing positive results for people of all ages.
Regular Tai chi practice:
- Improves your balance, flexibility, strength and concentration
- Reduces anxiety - Via gentle movement and breathing technique
- Calms the mind - It stills our minds and improves concentration
- Anti-Depressant - Tai Chi acts as a natural Anti-Depressant.
No prior experience needed and New starters are always welcome.
MEDITATION: The guided meditation being offered here helps us relax, calm the mind and improve our concentration. You just sit in a chair and focus on your breathing as your teacher guides you to breath out any negativity. Then replace it with a more enjoyable energy.
No prior experience needed and new starters are always welcome.
Entrance only £7 per session at The Fletton Club, 243a Fletton High Street, PE2 PEH.
For more details either call 07970425121 or email Alan at: [email protected]