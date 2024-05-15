New Mums, Tots and Tea group funded by CPSL Mind’s Good Life Fund

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new group is being formed in Peterborough for mothers with children aged 0-4 years. The aim is to enhance well-being, foster friendships, and establish connections with others while the children engage in play.

Anissa Ladha, a mother of 3, and a Perinatal Project Worker at CPSL Mind, identified a need for additional support especially for mothers with children over two years old.

Anissa, along with willing volunteers who are also mothers, applied for the CPSL Mind Good Life Fund and have been successful.

The group is open for attendance without prior booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mums, Tots and Tea Poster. Please contact us for future dates.

This initiative provides an opportunity to enhance wellbeing, foster community connections, and cultivate friendships while the children engage in play.

The group starts on Monday 1st July 2024 and will run on a fortnightly basis, term time only.