New Mums, Tots and Tea group funded by CPSL Mind’s Good Life Fund
A new group is being formed in Peterborough for mothers with children aged 0-4 years. The aim is to enhance well-being, foster friendships, and establish connections with others while the children engage in play.
Anissa Ladha, a mother of 3, and a Perinatal Project Worker at CPSL Mind, identified a need for additional support especially for mothers with children over two years old.
Anissa, along with willing volunteers who are also mothers, applied for the CPSL Mind Good Life Fund and have been successful.
The group is open for attendance without prior booking.
The group starts on Monday 1st July 2024 and will run on a fortnightly basis, term time only.
Any questions or queries regarding the group please contact [email protected]