Navigating Parkinson’s event at Downing Place Church a resounding success
The day welcomed more than 50 attendees, including individuals with Parkinson’s, carers, healthcare professionals, and community members. Expert talks were delivered by a Parkinson’s nurse offering up-to-date information on managing symptoms and improving quality of life.
Practical workshops on balance, speech therapy, and mindfulness techniques gave participants tools they could use immediately. Attendees also heard inspiring personal testimonies, reminding everyone that while Parkinson’s brings challenges, it also brings moments of strength, resilience, and hope.
Information stands from local organisations provided advice, resources, and ongoing support options. Many attendees commented on the warm, welcoming atmosphere and the invaluable sense of community throughout the day.
Organisers from Cherry Hinton Care Home and Cambridge Manor Care Home said they were delighted by the positive response and thanked Downing Place Church for its partnership and hospitality. Plans are already in motion to host future events to ensure ongoing support and connection for people affected by Parkinson’s in Cambridge.