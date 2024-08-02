Music sensory success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Looking to join a local group with your baby, toddler or pre-schooler?!Now in its 4th and most successful year, Bumble Beats, a multi-sensory music class for 0-5yrs has proven to be a huge hit amongst parents and children in the city.

With no two weeks ever the same, different sensory play setups, as well as songs from popular hits to classical melodies, nursery rhymes and musical theatre (all sung and performed LIVE), you are guaranteed a jam-packed, fun-filled, magical music experience and memories to last a lifetime!

Created and run by Peterborough’s own West End performer Tracey Hutchinson, Bumble Beats offers 45min weekly sessions on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays all based at the Tu Danse Studios in Fengate.

Tracey attended Deacons School in Peterborough and trained in Musical Theatre at the Guildford School of Acting from 2006-2009. After signing with a top London agent, she went on to perform professionally in West End musicals such as ‘Love Never Dies’ and ‘Made in Dagenham’ as well as tour around the UK and Ireland with ‘Legally Blonde’ and ‘Hairspray’. In 2017, she decided to move back to Peterborough where she got married, started a family and began working as a HLTA Performing Arts Specialist at the Fulbridge Academy for 3yrs. Tracey still sings and performs as much as ever, whether it be to her customers at Bumble Beats or local parties/events.

Tracey and one of the buzzy bees, celebrating 3yrs of Bumble Beats earlier in the year.

From Tracey:

“Bumble Beats was very much an idea born out of lockdown and wanting to take my own son to a music class nearby, which proved tricky! Many were too busy with long waiting lists and others just not quite what we were looking for. After becoming a parent in the December of 2020, I decided I wanted to work more around my family and the cogs soon started turning! Working in a primary school at the time I realised I had a chance to combine both my skills in teaching in an EYFS setting, as well as my vast experience in professional performance and create something really exciting for local parents, carers and children. So, “Bumble Beats” was born! Kudos to my husband for the name too! It’s been amazing seeing my dream come to life and how the business has gone from strength to strength. We are always forward planning and have some very exciting plans for the future so…watch this space!”

