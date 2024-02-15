Men United in Song 2024, supporting Prostate Cancer UK.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Working over ten weeks towards a fantastic live performance at Peterborough Cathedral in May, you’ll learn to sing, meet new people, challenge yourself, perform live on stage AND raise money for a much-loved and very important charity – what's not to like?

No previous singing experience is necessary, just a willingness to step outside your comfort zone, get stuck in and give it a go... everyone’s in the same boat, and it’s all about the journey!

Last year’s project was an overwhelmingly positive experience for the men who took part, with comments including:

The hard work paid off! Thanks for finding something in us that most didn’t know we had!

Amazing, I never thought in a million years I would ever sing in front of hundreds of people!

Fantastic experience from the first rehearsal... thanks for getting us all through the journey!

We did it, what an amazing feeling… I’m so grateful to be part of it all!

George, from Peterborough, says “My experience was one I will never forget and I thank the team for seeing potential in me and having me along for the ride. From the songs we sang, to the people I sang them with, it was a good time from start to finish! I would absolutely encourage anyone interested to give this fantastic opportunity a chance!”

Stephen says “Having never sung before, the support, encouragement and guidance from the group has been so helpful to develop my confidence and ability. Having heard about the Men United project, I wanted to explore whether singing in a choir was something for me. It's challenging but in the best possible way and has given me the opportunity to learn a new skill and so much more!”

Men United in Song kicks off with sign-up sessions on Thursday 29th February (7-9pm) and Friday 1st March (7-9pm) when you can meet the team and some of the other men who’ll be taking part. This is not an audition and there’s no big red buzzer, it’s just an opportunity to find out more and get involved - contact us today to book your time slot!

So… if you’re looking for a fresh challenge and you’d like to know more, get in touch now and start your Men United in Song journey!