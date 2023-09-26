March Lions Club's Autumn Fair returns for a third year
This successful event running from 9am until 2pm will have stalls from a number of local charities and small businesses around the church grounds, with bacon rolls and refreshments available from March Lions.
Readers that follow March Lions Club may usually see our events advertised on the club Facebook Page. Unfortunately this page was taken down by Facebook and, despite of the best effort of club members, we are yet to get the page restored. We hope to have this crucial method of promoting club events and providing updates on our Santa on Tour routes back online soon!
We are looking forward to seeing as many people as possible on Saturday!
March Lions Club is a voluntary organisation raising money to support local and national charities, and international aid missions, through our Galas, Santa's Sleigh and other events. We currently meet on the second Wednesday of the month at March Town Hall. If you interested in helping the club or would like more information please visit our new website www.march-lions.org.uk.