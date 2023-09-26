News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

March Lions Club's Autumn Fair returns for a third year

March Lions Club will one again be hosting their Autumn Fair at St Peter's Church, March this Saturday (September 30th).
By James MartinContributor
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This successful event running from 9am until 2pm will have stalls from a number of local charities and small businesses around the church grounds, with bacon rolls and refreshments available from March Lions.

Readers that follow March Lions Club may usually see our events advertised on the club Facebook Page. Unfortunately this page was taken down by Facebook and, despite of the best effort of club members, we are yet to get the page restored. We hope to have this crucial method of promoting club events and providing updates on our Santa on Tour routes back online soon!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We are looking forward to seeing as many people as possible on Saturday!

March Lions Club's Autumn Fair PosterMarch Lions Club's Autumn Fair Poster
March Lions Club's Autumn Fair Poster
Most Popular

March Lions Club is a voluntary organisation raising money to support local and national charities, and international aid missions, through our Galas, Santa's Sleigh and other events. We currently meet on the second Wednesday of the month at March Town Hall. If you interested in helping the club or would like more information please visit our new website www.march-lions.org.uk.