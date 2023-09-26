Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This successful event running from 9am until 2pm will have stalls from a number of local charities and small businesses around the church grounds, with bacon rolls and refreshments available from March Lions.

Readers that follow March Lions Club may usually see our events advertised on the club Facebook Page. Unfortunately this page was taken down by Facebook and, despite of the best effort of club members, we are yet to get the page restored. We hope to have this crucial method of promoting club events and providing updates on our Santa on Tour routes back online soon!

We are looking forward to seeing as many people as possible on Saturday!

March Lions Club's Autumn Fair Poster