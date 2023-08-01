LOCAL FOOTBALL CLUB SCORES SPONSORSHIP FROM PETERBOROUGH HOMEBUILDER

The club, which is based near the housebuilder’s Hampton Beach developments, has been established for over 35 years and currently has 16 teams, for children through to adults.

The Stef Barsby Memorial Tournament (8th July and 9th July) is named in memory of one of Thorpe Wood Rangers’ main committee members who sadly passed away in November 2022 after a short fight with cancer. Stef was a member of the club for over 20 years and her sudden passing was a massive shock to everyone.

Anton Barrett, Club Secretary at Thorpe Wood Rangers FC, said: “We are thrilled to receive a sponsorship from Barratt and David Wilson Homes. Without local business support like this, this tournament wouldn’t be a success.

“Stef was a massive part of Thorpe Wood Rangers and her presence is greatly missed. This tournament will now happen every year and through it, Stef’s memory and legacy with Thorpe Wood Rangers will live on.

"Everyone from the club would like to wish Barratt and David Wilson Homes our most sincere thank you.”

Daniel Evans, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We are so pleased to be providing Thorpe Wood Rangers with a sponsorship for their first tournament and to help them commemorate Stef’s legacy at the club.

“As a leading developer it’s very important for us to engage with the local community as best we can so that it can thrive.

“We hope the club has a great tournament, and we look forward to hearing about their future successes.”

