Local care home hosts free sign language course

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taking place on the 16th April at 10am and then every Tuesday for five weeks, guests will have a chance to learn basic British sign writing. If anyone want to book on the course we have limited spaces so contact the home directly to reserve your space.

General Manager Krzysztof Krzysztofiak said: “We’re really looking forward to having Pippa to deliver her British Sign Language for Beginners course. This is a really valuable skill to learn and we are delighted to be hosting the course here at Longueville Court”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad