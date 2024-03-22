Local care home hosts free planning for care seminar

Taking place on the Wednesday 17th April 2024, guests will have a chance to meet impartial financial consultants who will be discussing how to plan for care. Topics will include what it means to have a Power of Attorney, and how to manage care fees. On the day, guests will also have a chance to meet a local solicitor to discuss their individual concerns.

General Manager Krzysztof Krzysztofiak. Said: “We’re really looking forward to having the industry specialists come in to help ease the concerns of those worried about the financial aspect of care. It can be a daunting process, but the finance experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and us here at Longueville Court are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”