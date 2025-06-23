Local care home hosts blue light breakfast

BHC

Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech is throwing open its doors Wednesday 09th July to offer breakfast for all local blue light services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homes hospitality team will be baking up a storm with a selection of freshly prepared pastries for any emergency workers who would like to drop in to the home between 07.30 – 10.00 am.

Staff and residents at the home know how hard our emergency services work so they wanted to give something back and ensure all emergency workers know they are welcome at the home on 09th July to enjoy a freshly baked croissant or a Danish pastry along with a delicious cup of tea or coffee to send them on their way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager for Rose Lodge, Meg Jones comments: “Our emergency services are absolute heroes, they work so hard and so selflessly, it is the least we can do to offer them some delicious, freshly baked croissants and breakfast pastries to set them up for the day.”

Rose Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Rose Lodge provides dementia care, residential and respite care for short breaks and long-term stays.