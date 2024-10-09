Laxton Artisan Fair
In the small hamlet of Laxton Village there is a busy creative community of artists and makers who gather every year with local friends to host a small fair in our village hall.
This year we welcome all visitors on November 16th and 17th from 10am until 4-0pm with tea, coffee and cakes available. With a curated handmade collection from local artists and makers which includes pottery, paintings, prints, jewellery, wooden items for the home , vintage garden items as well as fragrant products for the body and home. For regular updates on the artists and makers do visit the instagram account of - www.instagram.com@laxtonartisan .
This fair is a wonderful opportunity to treat yourself or family and friends with unique seasonal gifts.
