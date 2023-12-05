News you can trust since 1948
Ketton Scouts to host Carol singing at local care home

On Wednesday 6th December from 6.40pm The Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton looks forward to welcoming the local Scouts and the community into our home for an evening of Carol Singing and festivities with a carol concert.
By Mark SheltonContributor
Published 5th Dec 2023, 14:28 GMT
We will be embracing the Christmas Spirit as the local scouts will perform a selection of festive favourite songs and carols.

There will be mulled wine, hot chocolate and other festive treats along with lots of other Christmas treats all prepared by head chef, Marta to get everyone feeling festive.

General Manager, Zoe Postgate said: “We are so lucky to have such a fantastic community here at Chater Lodge. Singing Christmas carols is such a lovely tradition, I’m so glad we can invite our friends and neighbours to come and join in us.”

