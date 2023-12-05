Ketton Scouts to host Carol singing at local care home

On Wednesday 6th December from 6.40pm The Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton looks forward to welcoming the local Scouts and the community into our home for an evening of Carol Singing and festivities with a carol concert.

We will be embracing the Christmas Spirit as the local scouts will perform a selection of festive favourite songs and carols.

There will be mulled wine, hot chocolate and other festive treats along with lots of other Christmas treats all prepared by head chef, Marta to get everyone feeling festive.

