Join the Great British Spring Clean at Tenter Hill Meadow

Keep the momentum going by joining Tenter Hill Meadow RiverCare as they tidy up the meadow, creating a safer environment for wildlife and everyone who enjoys this green space.

This friendly volunteer group will be pulling on their boots and getting stuck in on Saturday 23rd of March to remove litter from Tenter Hill Meadow, Stanground Lock, and nearby cycle paths.

If any volunteers are interested in helping, please meet us at the 3rd Nene Scout Hut on Wessex Cl, Peterborough PE2 8HZ on Saturday 23rd of March at 10am.

Volunteers counting bags

All equipment will be provided, please dress for the weather and wear sensible closed toe shoes. If you have a pair of gardening gloves, please bring these along!

For more information head over to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenterHillRiverCare or email: [email protected]

The RiverCare and BeachCare programme is delivered by Keep Britain Tidy in partnership with Anglian Water and with the aim of supporting local community groups who want to protect and enhance their local waterways and beaches.