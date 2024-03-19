Join the Great British Spring Clean at Tenter Hill Meadow

The Peterborough Litter Wombles kicked off the Great British Spring Clean in a big way collecting two-hundred bags of litter in just one day!
By Sally BirdContributor
Published 19th Mar 2024, 16:33 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 16:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Keep the momentum going by joining Tenter Hill Meadow RiverCare as they tidy up the meadow, creating a safer environment for wildlife and everyone who enjoys this green space.

This friendly volunteer group will be pulling on their boots and getting stuck in on Saturday 23rd of March to remove litter from Tenter Hill Meadow, Stanground Lock, and nearby cycle paths.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If any volunteers are interested in helping, please meet us at the 3rd Nene Scout Hut on Wessex Cl, Peterborough PE2 8HZ on Saturday 23rd of March at 10am.

Most Popular
Volunteers counting bagsVolunteers counting bags
Volunteers counting bags

All equipment will be provided, please dress for the weather and wear sensible closed toe shoes. If you have a pair of gardening gloves, please bring these along!

For more information head over to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenterHillRiverCare or email: [email protected]

The RiverCare and BeachCare programme is delivered by Keep Britain Tidy in partnership with Anglian Water and with the aim of supporting local community groups who want to protect and enhance their local waterways and beaches.

By joining Tetner Hill Meadow RiverCare you will be joining over one-thousand regular RiverCare and BeachCare volunteers from across the whole Anglian Water region.

Related topics:Keep Britain TidyAnglian Water