Join the first Tenter Hill Meadow RiverCare litter pick

Residents surrounding Tenter Hill Meadow have worked hard to save this valuable green space from development, and with support from the Nene Park trust this space can continue to be a haven for people and wildlife.

To ensure this area can continue to be enjoyed by all Tenter Hill Meadow RiverCare has been formed. This group aims to tackle litter pollution which would otherwise persist in the environment, damaging wildlife and perhaps eventually ending up in the ocean. By looking after this stretch of river Nene they are able to prevent this plastic pollution from having a negative impact on river and marine wildlife and helping to create a cleaner river for the local community to enjoy.

The RiverCare team are now calling on locals to join in and help protect their environment. The Tenter Hill Meadow RiverCare group will be pulling on their boots and getting stuck in on Thursday 5th October. If volunteers are interested in helping out, please meet at The Hub Tenter Hill on Wessex Close, PE2 8HU on Thursday 5th October at 4:30pm.

Litter along the river at Tenter Hill Meadow

All equipment will be provided, please dress for the weather and wear sensible closed toe shoes. If you have a pair of gardening gloves please bring these along! Refreshments will be available at the end of the litter pick.

The RiverCare and BeachCare programme is delivered by Keep Britain Tidy in partnership with Anglian Water and with the aim of supporting local community groups who want to protect and enhance their local waterways and beaches.

By joining Tenter Hill Meadow RiverCare you will be joining over 1,000 regular RiverCare and BeachCare volunteers from across the whole Anglian Water region.

Pia Larsson, from Nene Park Trust, said:

