Jazz icons and innovators – Courtney Pine, Tanita Tikaram & Theon Cross – lead Cambridge Jazz Festival 2025
Taking place 9–23 November 2025, this UK jazz powerhouse presents 40 events, featuring jazz icons, groundbreaking female headliners, global rising stars, and an extensive programme of workshops, fringe gigs, and community performances across Cambridge and its surrounds.
With a reputation for spotting next-generation greats and platforming living legends, the Cambridge Jazz Festival 2025 cements its position as one of the most vital music festivals in the UK calendar.
Tickets and full programme via www.cambridgejazzfestival.info
Orphy Robinson MBE named Artist-in-Residence
At the heart of this year’s festival is Orphy Robinson MBE, a trailblazing multi-instrumentalist, composer and one of the few British musicians to record with the legendary Blue Note Records. Orphy brings decades of influence and innovation to Cambridge in a multifaceted role as Artist-in-Residence and Visiting Fellow of Jesus College Cambridge. His appearance includes an exclusive headline show with the Cambridge University Jazz Orchestra (CUJO), a high-level improvisation workshop, and contributions throughout the festival, ensuring an artistic thread that weaves through the entire 2025 programme.
“This year’s festival promises an unforgettable journey through the vibrant heart of the UK music scene,” says Orphy Robinson MBE. “Expect a thrilling 360° experience, bursting with layers of artistry and creativity that capture the true spirit of our times.”
Female headliners redefining jazz stardom
The festival proudly continues its commitment to showcasing exceptional women in jazz:
- Alexandra Ridout Quartet – BBC Young Jazz Musician Award winner brings her signature sound to Hidden Rooms (20 Nov)
- Stella Cole – US vocalist and TikTok sensation in a rare UK performance at Saffron Hall (15 Nov)
- Tanita Tikaram – The chart-topping singer-songwriter delivers a spellbinding set at Saffron Hall (16 Nov)
Festival highlights: where icons meet innovation
From jazz royalty to cutting-edge collaborations, this year's key bookings include:
- Theon Cross × NYJO – A boundary-breaking opener (9 Nov) launching a brand-new venue, Arts Club Cambridge
- Courtney Pine CBE – A national treasure returns to Saffron Hall for a major headline event (21 Nov)
- Fergus McCreadie – Mercury Prize-nominated pianist closes the festival at Churchill College Chapel (23 Nov)
- John Etheridge Blue Spirits Trio – Guitar legend in an intimate show at Hidden Rooms (13 Nov)
- Shirley Smart & Robert Mitchell – Dynamic duo live in concert at St Catharine’s College Chapel (14 Nov)
- Little North - groundbreaking Danish piano trio bring Scandinavian jazz in a rare UK visit at Hidden Rooms (14 Nov)
- The Brass Funkeys – High-octane brass party at Cambridge Junction (15 Nov)
- Oscar at 100: Tim Boniface & James Pearson Quartet – A heartfelt tribute to Oscar Peterson at Girton College (19 Nov)
More than music: workshops, fringe and community stage
CJF2025 is as immersive as it is star-studded, with free events, jam sessions, and masterclasses inviting audiences to engage at every level.
- Improvisation workshops led by Orphy Robinson and by Phil Meadows
- Big Band Bonanza! – Featuring Upbeat Big Band & Linton Jazz Orchestra at Storey’s Field
- Jazz Choir Workshop with vocalist Andi Hopgood
- Schools Jazz Ensemble Concert – Showcasing young regional talent
- Jazz Jams & Funk Jams – Across city bars and venues
- Pop-up Speakeasy & Fringe Stage – featuring Andy Bowie Quartet, oreglo, J.A.M. String Collective, Heart of Noise, and more
A vision for a connected jazz culture
From Saffron Hall to Hidden Rooms, La Raza to West Road Concert Hall, the 2025 festival connects Cambridge’s historic institutions with cutting-edge creativity. Whether you're a jazz aficionado or new to the genre, the Cambridge Jazz Festival promises a full-spectrum experience, giving space to legends while fostering the future.
“This is more than a festival,” says CJF Co-director and Co-founder, Roslin Russell, “it’s a movement to bridge communities, generations and genres, placing jazz in conversation with the world today.”