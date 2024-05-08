Housebuilder to host ‘Next Steps’ event at sought after Cambridgeshire development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is hosting a ‘Next Steps’ event at its sought after Harriers Rest development in Wittering, aimed at helping anyone from renters looking to own their first home, to current owners looking to upsize, rightsize or relocate get to the next stage of their property journey.

Located on Lawrence Road, Harriers Rest is a charming development comprised of three, four and five bedroom homes. Currently, a range of three and four bedroom properties are available.

The event will take place from 10am to 5pm on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th May. Those who attend will have the opportunity to view the available homes and speak to both the sales team and independent financial experts about the path to securing their very own Allison home.

Those who reserve a home over the weekend will receive a £2,000 landscaping voucher, perfect for getting the new garden ready for summer*.

Redbourne show home

One of the homes currently available to purchase is Plot 63, The Redbourne, a four bedroom detached home priced from £365,000. The double fronted home features a spacious living room and a study, both filled with natural light from a charming bay window. A combined kitchen and dining area extends the entire rear portion of the home, and the downstairs is completed with a utility room, cloakroom and convenient under stairs storage cupboard.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, the largest of which features a double fitted wardrobe and an en suite, and a modern family bathroom.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “At Allison Homes we’re all about helping people realise their dream of owning the perfect home for them, which is why we’re hosting this event give people the opportunity to have all their questions answered and see the options available to them.

“Harries Rest is an excellent development with stunning homes, so I would highly encourage anyone who is looking for a home in the area to consider coming along.”

To find out more about Harriers Rest, call 07483 017949 or head to https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/harriers-rest/.