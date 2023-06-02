Hats Funny Comedy presents "Hoots in the Roots".

Hats Funny Comedy, known for its new act and new material comedy nights near Rutland, is launching a setting for more up and coming comedy talent.

Providing a mixture of brand new comedians looking for that all important stage time, and experienced comics looking to try their freshest jokes, Peterborough could be seeing the stars of tomorrow.The opening night takes place at Here We Aren't, 18 Godric Square, Peterborough PE2 7JL, on Sunday, 11 June.

