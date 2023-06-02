Hoots in the Roots: Brand new comedy night launches in Peterborough
Grass roots comedy scene gets new gig night
Hats Funny Comedy, known for its new act and new material comedy nights near Rutland, is launching a setting for more up and coming comedy talent.
Providing a mixture of brand new comedians looking for that all important stage time, and experienced comics looking to try their freshest jokes, Peterborough could be seeing the stars of tomorrow.The opening night takes place at Here We Aren't, 18 Godric Square, Peterborough PE2 7JL, on Sunday, 11 June.
The show starts at 7pm and tickets can be bought through the venue here.Enquiries are welcomed via email at [email protected] or call telephone 07593 074187.