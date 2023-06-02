News you can trust since 1948
Hoots in the Roots: Brand new comedy night launches in Peterborough

Grass roots comedy scene gets new gig night
By Ian HayesContributor
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 15:48 BST
Hats Funny Comedy presents "Hoots in the Roots".Hats Funny Comedy presents "Hoots in the Roots".
Hats Funny Comedy presents "Hoots in the Roots".

Hats Funny Comedy, known for its new act and new material comedy nights near Rutland, is launching a setting for more up and coming comedy talent.

Providing a mixture of brand new comedians looking for that all important stage time, and experienced comics looking to try their freshest jokes, Peterborough could be seeing the stars of tomorrow.The opening night takes place at Here We Aren't, 18 Godric Square, Peterborough PE2 7JL, on Sunday, 11 June.

The show starts at 7pm and tickets can be bought through the venue here.Enquiries are welcomed via email at [email protected] or call telephone 07593 074187.

