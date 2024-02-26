Hats Funny Comedy returns to The Falcon Hotel, Whittlesey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following on from its successful launch night, The Falcon Hotel, Whittlesey, welcomes Rutland based Hats Funny Comedy, for another night of laughter. 4 different comedians will look to entertain the Fenland town, all under the supervision of MC Ian Hayes.

Opening the night is Birmingham-based Jules O'brien. A rising talent within the comedy circuit, who was shortlisted for "Funny Women 2023", the former teacher's relaxed, chatty style, crowd interaction and warmth, all served with a sardonic wit, make her a natural crowd pleaser.

Middling the show will be up-and-coming comedian, Tom Ratcliffe, who is from Bedfordshire, and highlighted as London's West End One to Watch 2023. He will be joined by Northamptonshire-based David Luck, who is wowing audiences across the country, with his unique style of one liner comedy.

The headliner for the evening is the sometimes dark, but always hilarious Ben Briggs. Another Northamptonshire-based comedian, who is a veteran of the circuit and performed internationally.

The MC for the evening is Hats Funny Comedy founder, Peterborough-born Ian Hayes, who will get to know the audience and entertain with his cheeky style, and hilarious anecdotes.

Tickets are on sale for the event, priced at just £10. Just visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/hatsfunnycomedy