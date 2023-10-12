Hats Funny Comedy presents "The Road to Leicester" comedy festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fastest growing comedy business in the Midlands, Rutland based Hats Funny Comedy, is adding another string to its bow by creating a brand new comedy festival. The idea has been put together by Peterborough born, Hats Funny Comedy founder, Ian Hayes.

"The Road to Leicester comedy festival is billed as the unofficial Leicester Comedy Festival preview, and takes place between Wednesday 31st January and Sunday 4th February. The idea is to provide the perfect preparation for comedians as they get ready for Leicester Comedy Festival, which commences on 7th February.

It also gives venues in predominantly rural locations, the opportunity to see what a Leicester Comedy show might look like, as well as providing opportunities for up and coming comedians, to share the stage with more experienced acts.

There will be 30 comedians performing in 8 venues, across 3 counties and within 5 days. The line-up is as follows;

Wednesday 31st January - Kirsty Munro "2 slut drops and a chicken burger" supported by Griff and Just P. The Angler, Oakham at 7:30pm

Wednesday 31st January - Sarah Johnson "This is Me" supported by Autumn Unwin and Jacob Nussey. The Ship Inn, Oundle at 7:30pm

Friday 2nd February - Louie Green "A Bag For Life" supported by Aaron Jay, Josh Watmore and Nuala Ryan. The Thornhill Arms, Rushton. 8pm start

Luke McDonnell "Culture Savage" Here we aren't 04/02/2024

Friday 2nd February - SallyAnn Fellowes "Salien" supported by Judith Barrass, Hitz Unadkat and Benny Shakes. The Sun Inn, Cottesmore. 8pm start

Saturday 3rd February - Kevin Daniel WIP show, supported by Edi Johnston and Darren Mortiboy. Thrapston Sports Association Club house, 8pm start.

Saturday 3rd February - Mad Ron "Where did it all go Ron?" supported by Ian Whitcombe, Kate Robb and Dylan Dodds. Ketton Sports and Community centre. 8pm start.

Sunday 4th February - Jon Pearson WIP supported by Quang Tran, Vix Leyton and Alexis Roy. The Millstone Inn, Ryhall. 7pm start.

Sunday 4th February - Luke McDonnell "Culture Savage" supported by Katie Brown, Alex Egan, Alexandra Krekan and Hussain Ali.

Tickets for all of the events (except Ryhall) are available via www.ticketsource.co.uk/hatsfunnycomedy