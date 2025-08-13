Fun Lovin’ Criminals to perform 23 dates in UK and Ireland on new album world tour
A Matter of Time will be a bold return to the trio’s gritty sound infused with rock and hip-hop and will be performed live, along with the band's hits, on a tour of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.
The band, who are best known for the track Scooby Snacks, which sampled dialogue from Quentin Tarantino’s films Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, have sold millionsof records.
The debut album, Come Find Yourself, peaked at No.7 in the UK album chart in 1996 and was certified platinum, thanks to hits like King of New York.
The second album, 100% Colombian, released in 1998, peaked at No.3 in the UK and spawned the hits Love Unlimited, Korean Bodega and Big Night Out.
For three decades, Fun Lovin’ Criminals have garnered a cult following and cemented their reputation as one of the most electrifying live acts in the world.
In the last four years, the band have performed more than 150 live shows around the world and shared festival stages with Jamiroquai, Nile Rodgers and Chic and Faithless.
Founding member and multi-instrumentalist Brian ‘Fast’ Leiser, drummer and producer Frank Benbini and guitarist Naim Cortazzi have also written and recorded two EPs of new music while writing the new album.
Fast said: “Making A Matter of Time was a very personal and introspective experience for Frank and I.
“This album is a reflection of where we are as a band and the music we have created is about staying true to ‘this here song’, which is a line from one of the songs on the album.
“Throughout our 30 years in the biz, we have written and performed music that our fans love and we’re continuing to do that.
“This is our first album of new music in 15 years and comes after the release of two EPs and our three-year long tour.”
A Matter of Time, which is the first LP since 2010’s Classic Fantastic, was mixed and mastered by Grammy-award winning engineer Tim Latham ISP and follows two EPs of new music, The Roosevelt Sessions and The Capistrano Sessions.
The first single from the new album, Little Bit Further, was called a “stone cold banger” by listeners of Craig Charles’ BBC6 Music show after an exclusive first play in May.
Drummer and producer Frank said: “We have played everywhere from the west coast of the USA to the east coast of New Zealand.
“The reason we have been able to do this is because we now have a renewed creative freedom.
“Fun Lovin’ Criminals are not going anywhere - except on tour.
“Our fans have been wanting to hear new music from us for years and we can’t wait to release this album and hit the road.”
A Matter of Time is available to pre-order on digital formats and vinyl and will be released on Friday 29th August.
Gig tickets are available here: https://www.songkick.com/artists/520803-fun-lovin-criminals
UK/EU tour dates:
September
4th - Reading - Sub 89
5th - Norwich - Waterfront
6th - London - The Garage
7th - Brighton - Concorde 2
11th - Nottingham - Rescue Rooms
12th - Leeds - Warehouse
13th - Liverpool - District
14th - Manchester - Gorilla
18th - Torquay - Arena
19th - Bristol - Thekla
20th - Birmingham - 02 Institute
28th - Portsmouth - Wedgewood Rooms
November
27th - Aberdeen - The Tunnels
28th - Dumfries - The Venue
29th - Edinburgh - La Belle Angele
30th - Glasgow - St Luke’s
December
2nd - Newcastle West - Cleary’s Bar
4th - Listowel - Mike The Pies
5th - Galway - Monroe’s Live
6th - Donegal - The Social
7th - Dublin - Whelan’s
9th - Cardiff - The Globe
11th - Newport (Isle of Wight) - Strings Bar & Venue