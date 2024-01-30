Friendship Club : Hearing Help

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The second Monday in January saw the opening of our brand new Friendship Club, aimed at people who might be struggling with hearing loss and/or the use of hearing aids.

Unfortunately hearing aids are not the perfect solution to restoring hearing back to when we were in our 20s. However there are some hints, tips and some equipment that can help us remain as connected as we possibly can be to your friends, families, hobbies etc. etc.

Last month Sensory Services came along and advised of some of the tricks of the trade and they are due to be back with us again in February with some aids that we could very easily use on a day to day basis to ensure our hearing is as best it can be.

We met in the Park Inn Hotel in Peterborough, where we were so warmly welcomed by the hotel staff. Where parking is free, we just had to log our car number plates in with the Reception staff on arrival. Teas and coffees are also available from the lobby area where we meet, purchased via the hotel.

Such a friendly gathering with so many sharing the same problems and dilemmas they are facing in ensuring they remain as connected as they can be with their environment and their day to day lives.

We very much look forward to welcoming everyone back plus some new folk to our February Friendship Club, Park Inn Hotel, Peterborough 1pm to 3pm. Come along, you will be more than welcome. Meet new friends and learn something about hearing loss and how we can help you.

If you would like to get in touch then please email [email protected].

12th February (Second Monday of each month) 1pm to 3pm

Friendship Club

Park Inn Hotel, Peterborough

Telephone House, Wentworth St