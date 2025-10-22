Free children's Halloween Garden Trail at Notcutts Peterborough and Brampton Garden Centres

This half term, Notcutts Peterborough and Brampton Garden Centres are offering a spook-tacular Halloween activity, perfect for children to get involved during the October school holiday. From Saturday 25th October to Sunday 2nd November, families are invited to explore the garden centre, to hunt for a series of characters in costumes hiding amongst the displays. Once all the characters are found, every finished entry will have the chance to win a fang-tastic children's prize bundle. Children are encouraged to wear their favourite costumes to add to the atmosphere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Washington, General Manager of Notcutts Peterborough Garden Centre, said: “We’re looking forward to seeing families enjoy our Halloween trail this year. It’s a free, family friendly activity that combines adventure with a touch of seasonal fun, making it the perfect way to spend time together over half term.”

Alongside the Halloween trail, Notcutts offers plenty to discover, from colourful autumn displays to seasonal home and garden accessories. Afterwards, families can unwind in the restaurant, and choose from our new autumn winter menu of freshly prepared seasonal meals, cakes and snacks, and even a special hot meal deal for younger guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Halloween trail is suitable for children of all ages, with no advance booking required. Simply pick up an entry form for each child upon arrival and set out to find the characters hidden throughout the garden centre. All completed forms will be entered for the chance to win a children’s prize bundle.

The children’s garden trail is free to enjoy at Notcutts Garden Centre.

Visit Notcutts Peterborough, Oundle Road, Orton Waterville, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE2 5UU.

Peterborough is one of 19 Notcutts Garden Centres nationwide. For more information, call 01733 234600 or visit www.notcutts.co.uk.

Visit Notcutts Brampton, Buckden Road, Brampton, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire PE28 4NF.

Brampton is one of 19 Notcutts Garden Centres nationwide. For more information, call 01480 453048 or visit www.notcutts.co.uk.