Free children's Halloween Garden Trail at Notcutts Peterborough and Brampton Garden Centres
Mark Washington, General Manager of Notcutts Peterborough Garden Centre, said: “We’re looking forward to seeing families enjoy our Halloween trail this year. It’s a free, family friendly activity that combines adventure with a touch of seasonal fun, making it the perfect way to spend time together over half term.”
Alongside the Halloween trail, Notcutts offers plenty to discover, from colourful autumn displays to seasonal home and garden accessories. Afterwards, families can unwind in the restaurant, and choose from our new autumn winter menu of freshly prepared seasonal meals, cakes and snacks, and even a special hot meal deal for younger guests.
The Halloween trail is suitable for children of all ages, with no advance booking required. Simply pick up an entry form for each child upon arrival and set out to find the characters hidden throughout the garden centre. All completed forms will be entered for the chance to win a children’s prize bundle.
Visit Notcutts Peterborough, Oundle Road, Orton Waterville, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE2 5UU.
Peterborough is one of 19 Notcutts Garden Centres nationwide. For more information, call 01733 234600 or visit www.notcutts.co.uk.
Visit Notcutts Brampton, Buckden Road, Brampton, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire PE28 4NF.
Brampton is one of 19 Notcutts Garden Centres nationwide. For more information, call 01480 453048 or visit www.notcutts.co.uk.