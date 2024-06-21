Free Bowls Bash taster sessions delayed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thunderstorm and 2 of out teams successes forced us to delay our Bowls Bash Taster sessions!

Unfortunately, the FREE Bowls Bash Taster sessions that we planned for Friday 14th and 21st were cancelled due to there being a thunderstorm just when we were about to set up on the 14th and then due to the success of 2 of our teams, cup games having to be played on the 21st.

We are a lawn bowls club and not indoor as stated in the Peterborough Telegraph, so a thunderstorm has a big effect on people wishing to be outdoors plus the heavy rain would put the grass surface at risk of damage until it had drained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These FREE sessions will now be held on Friday June 28th between 6pm and 8pm and Sunday June 30th between 2pm and 5pm.

Bowls Bash arrives in Peterborough

Just turn up during those times wearing flat soled trainers and enjoy the new experience.

The game is very flexible and can be changed to suit the ages and ability of all players.

To encourage people to try out this new version of lawn bowls, we are setting an introductory fee of just £3 per adult and £1 per accompanied child per session.