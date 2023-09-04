Jay Gearing (photo: Thomas Davies) and a still from Piora

Piora has been selected for the San Francisco Screen Dance Festival and the San Souci festival of dance cinema, in Colorado.

The film is a dance on screen work and features disabled and non-disabled dancers and explores natural environment, friendship and sisterhood. Jay directed and filmed the work on location in Poland, where the dancers are based and Peterborough including sites such as Woodwalton fen and a residential location in Fletton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The commission was also supported by arts organisation Metal in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruth Campbell, director of Metal says: "We are so proud that this film has been selected and internationally recognised. It's so exciting to see Peterborough talent like Jay being profiled in this way."

In addition to his work outside of the city, Jay, who is is founder and creative director of Red7 Productions, which covers socially engaged themes, regularly collaborates with local, national and international artists and organisations.

Jay, from Helpston, says: "It's a real honour to be selected for such high profile festivals. If you'd told me this would happen 10 years ago, I would never have believed you."