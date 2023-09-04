News you can trust since 1948
US festival honour for Peterborough filmmaker Jay

Following a sought after commission awarded by the British Council, Peterborough based filmmaker Jay Gearing has had his dance film, Piora selected by two highly prestigious international film festivals based in the US.
By Brad Barnes
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Jay Gearing (photo: Thomas Davies) and a still from PioraJay Gearing (photo: Thomas Davies) and a still from Piora
Piora has been selected for the San Francisco Screen Dance Festival and the San Souci festival of dance cinema, in Colorado.

The film is a dance on screen work and features disabled and non-disabled dancers and explores natural environment, friendship and sisterhood. Jay directed and filmed the work on location in Poland, where the dancers are based and Peterborough including sites such as Woodwalton fen and a residential location in Fletton.

The commission was also supported by arts organisation Metal in Peterborough.

Ruth Campbell, director of Metal says: "We are so proud that this film has been selected and internationally recognised. It's so exciting to see Peterborough talent like Jay being profiled in this way."

In addition to his work outside of the city, Jay, who is is founder and creative director of Red7 Productions, which covers socially engaged themes, regularly collaborates with local, national and international artists and organisations.

Jay, from Helpston, says: "It's a real honour to be selected for such high profile festivals. If you'd told me this would happen 10 years ago, I would never have believed you."

The festivals will take place over September and October.

