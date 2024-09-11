TV sets to be back in 'The Dog House' - as Channel 4 series based at Cambridgeshire pets charity returns on Sunday

Show follows staff at Woodgreen Pets Charity located just outside Huntingdon

Channel 4’s beloved doggy dating show ‘The Dog House’ is back with a sixth series from September 15, offering viewers an intimate look at the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to find homeless pets their perfect match.

Series six will run for five weeks at 8pm every Sunday. It will be followed by a Christmas special, with a further six new episodes expected to air early next year.

‘The Dog House’ follows staff at Woodgreen Pets Charity in Godmanchester, as they go about finding dogs their perfect match, transforming both the pets and their hopeful new owners’ lives.

This new series provides behind-the-scenes insight into the tireless efforts by staff to train and rehabilitate nervous and excitable dogs, preparing them to find loving new homes on the show. Alongside the magical, tear-jerking matches the show has become known for, the new series offers viewers a first-hand glimpse at current issues affecting both Woodgreen and pet owners. It highlights the increase of stray dogs being handed into Woodgreen, which has seen a 45% rise in stray pets coming through its doors in the last year.

A total of 527 homeless dogs at Woodgreen found their perfect match in the past year.

The Dog House is filmed at Woodgreen’s 42-acre centre in Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire, where the charity also takes in and rehomes cats and small pets. The in-house veterinary team carried out 8,532 operations and procedures over the past year, ranging from routine neutering and dental operations to complete orthopaedic and joint surgeries. The charity has seen a trend in more pets needing significant vet treatment potentially due to delays in seeing vets – a likely result of the cost-of-living crisis.

The series also touches upon how more people are unable to meet the needs of their pets, and delves into the realities of how losing a canine companion affects dogs and the emotional journey of canine grief.

Up to a million viewers regularly tune in live to The Dog House on Channel 4, and it receives around 100k views a day on repeat episodes.