Ten dogs near Peterborough are desperately seeking new homes – and Woodgreen Pets Charity is hoping Peterborough Telegraph readers can help.

The homeless hounds, which include a dachshund named Droopy and a lurcher called Dwayne ‘The Rock’, are currently being cared for at the charity’s 43-acre animal welfare centre near Godmanchester.

Famed as the setting for Channel Four’s hugely popular The Dog House, Woodgreen’s objective is to create ‘a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life’

While pursuing that aim, the charity strives to provide safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of animals at any one time.

Sadly, many of the animals that arrive at Woodgreen have been abandoned and neglected, leaving some of them with medical conditions and/or behavioural issues. Others end up at the centre simply because their owners are no longer able to care for them.

As is all too often the case, the centre has far too many dogs at the moment, all of whom are in desperate need of a place to call home.

And that’s where you, our fabulous readers come in. Can you help? If you feel you can provide a loving home to a canine in need of adoption then please click on this link – woodgreen.org.uk/pets/?species=dog.

There, you will find all of the dogs currently under Woodgreen’s care, including the ten in our gallery, all of whom want nothing more than to find their ‘forever home.’

Ben Ben is a small, eight-year old male toy poodle.

Droopy Droopy is a small, seven-year-old male dachshund

Dwayne (The Rock) Dwayne (The Rock) is a large, three-year-old male lurcher.