Matty had managed to keep news of his win from friends and family since June.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Family and friends of Peterborough’s Great British Bake Off Champion Matty Edgell finally found out that he had won in a tense final on Tuesday night.

A large group of those closest to Matty gathered in the Ruddy Duck in Peakirk last night to watch the final together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They saw Matty, the self-described “underdog” storm through to beat bakers Josh and Dan to the title thanks to his stunning three-tier buttercream showstopper.

Nigel Cook Ruddy Duck Landlord, left, Jo the chef and Annette, the barmaid present Matty with a special cake to celebrate his victory.

Matty, who is a PE and science teacher and also plays for Stanground Sports in the Peterborough football league, has successfully managed to keep the secret from those close to him for several months.

The series was filmed across the course of June.

Matty said: “Week one filming was over a bank holiday and it turns out my friends are the least inquisitive bunch of people I have ever met. I said that I’m busy and they said no worries, no more questions were asked.

"I wasn’t really sure what to expect but I was so foolish in my thinking of what goes into making an episode of Bake Off. I honestly thought it would be turn up and bake!

Matty with his impressive sports and bake themed cake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was nice to get to know the other bakers and to be able to relate and share our experiences/worries with other people going through the same process.

"I didn’t really miss anything about being away from home. My fiancée had gone on holiday so I wouldn’t have had much to do anyway.

“‘I watched the final at home with my fiancée Lara and friends and family It was a lovely evening we had some bubbles to celebrate and needless to say I made some bakes.

" I have kept the trophy hidden away in a box in the loft but I think it will have pride of place in the dining room from now so everyone can see it.

Matty addresses the crowd after they found out that he had won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The pupils at school were I think a bit impressed that I was in the series and I did get some really nice comments at school.

"I know they will think it’s cool that I have won but at the same time they will be really surprised.

"They have invested in me throughout the series so there will be a sense of pride with them all of sharing the win with me. I was so blown away by their support throughout and I have to admit I was so nervous going to school the day after I had been announced.

"Almost as much as I was going into the tent the very first day!

Matty addresses the crowd after they found out that he had won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matty won Star Baker twice throughout the show before the final on chocolate and party week.

He will now will join Jo Brand and Tom Allen and all the other bakers, on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday at 8pm on Channel 4.

Matty added: ‘I hope GBBO might just change my life a little bit, but being a PE teacher is something I really enjoy at the moment.

"I loved being in the tent and another of my happiest life moments was when I got engaged in Sorrento to my fiancée Lara. I am not sure what’s next for me, but my next big baking project is making our wedding cake. I am just going to keep enjoying it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“‘Without a shadow of doubt I was the official underdog throughout the series so I think everyone was surprised when I made it to the final and then won it, including me!

“‘I had such a great time in the tent, and the first time I walked in and saw my workstation was really surreal and it soon became really scary when I realised I was right at the front, but I think I found my strengths are my flavours and my weaknesses are my decorating skills.

"Noel said if Matty wins this he will have played an absolute blinder. We had a great relationship right from the start and in Episode one I think he said if I got to be the winner, he would get a tattoo of me, although I don’t think he was being completely serious as he said he already had a tattoo of Rahul but it was very Noel and very funny.