Peterborough's Silver Screening season - with Napoleon, Wonka and the Holdovers
If you missed out, there are eight more films to come, they are 11am showings and tickets cost £3 – and if you take your own drinking vessel you receive a complimentary tea or coffee.
Here’s what coming up.
THE LESSON
February 15
Liam, an aspiring and ambitious young writer, eagerly accepts a tutoring position at the family estate of his idol, renowned author JM Sinclair. But soon, Liam realizes that he is ensnared in a web of family secrets, resentment, and retribution.
Starring: Richard E. Grant, Julie Delpy and Daryl McCormack.
PAST LIVES
February 28
Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Decades later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront destiny, love and the choices that make a life.
Starring: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro.
THE MIRACLE CLUB
March 1
There’s just one dream for the women of Ballygar to taste freedom: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes. With a little benevolent interference from their local priest, a group of close friends get their ticket of a lifetime.
Starring: Maggie Smith, Laura Linney and Kathy Bates.
THE GREAT ESCAPER
March 7
In the summer of 2014, a World War II veteran sneaks out of his care home to attend the 70th anniversary commemoration of the D-Day landings in Normandy.
Starring: Michael Caine, Glenda Jackson and Wolf Kahler.
NAPOLEON
March 26
A look at the military commander’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine.
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby and Tahar Rahim.
ONE LIFE
April 5
The story of British humanitarian Nicholas Winton, who helped save hundreds of Central European children from the Nazis on the eve of World War II.
Starring: Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham Carter.
WONKA
April 17
Armed with nothing but a hatful of dreams, young chocolatier Willy Wonka manages to change the world, one delectable bite at a time.
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Gustave Die and Murray McArthur
THE HOLDOVERS
April 24
A curmudgeonly instructor at a New England prep school remains on campus during Christmas break to babysit a handful of students with nowhere to go. He soon forms an unlikely bond with a brainy but damaged troublemaker, and with the school’s head cook, a woman who just lost a son in the Vietnam War.
Starring: Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa.