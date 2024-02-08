Peterborough's Silver Screening season - with Napoleon, Wonka and the Holdovers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you missed out, there are eight more films to come, they are 11am showings and tickets cost £3 – and if you take your own drinking vessel you receive a complimentary tea or coffee.

Here’s what coming up.

THE LESSON

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coming to the Key's Silver Screening series

February 15

Liam, an aspiring and ambitious young writer, eagerly accepts a tutoring position at the family estate of his idol, renowned author JM Sinclair. But soon, Liam realizes that he is ensnared in a web of family secrets, resentment, and retribution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starring: Richard E. Grant, Julie Delpy and Daryl McCormack.

PAST LIVES

February 28

Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Decades later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront destiny, love and the choices that make a life.

Starring: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro.

THE MIRACLE CLUB

March 1

There’s just one dream for the women of Ballygar to taste freedom: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes. With a little benevolent interference from their local priest, a group of close friends get their ticket of a lifetime.

Starring: Maggie Smith, Laura Linney and Kathy Bates.

THE GREAT ESCAPER

March 7

In the summer of 2014, a World War II veteran sneaks out of his care home to attend the 70th anniversary commemoration of the D-Day landings in Normandy.

Starring: Michael Caine, Glenda Jackson and Wolf Kahler.

NAPOLEON

March 26

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A look at the military commander’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine.

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby and Tahar Rahim.

ONE LIFE

April 5

The story of British humanitarian Nicholas Winton, who helped save hundreds of Central European children from the Nazis on the eve of World War II.

Starring: Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham Carter.

WONKA

April 17

Armed with nothing but a hatful of dreams, young chocolatier Willy Wonka manages to change the world, one delectable bite at a time.

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Gustave Die and Murray McArthur

THE HOLDOVERS

April 24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A curmudgeonly instructor at a New England prep school remains on campus during Christmas break to babysit a handful of students with nowhere to go. He soon forms an unlikely bond with a brainy but damaged troublemaker, and with the school’s head cook, a woman who just lost a son in the Vietnam War.