Peterborough Mastermind Stephen Dodding to face the famous black chair for a place in iconic quiz final
Peterborough Cathedral tour guide Stephen Dodding will face the iconic Mastermind black chair tonight (February 26) for a place in the series grand final.
Stephen will face questions from Clive Myrie tonight at 7.30pm on BBC2 in the second semi final of the world famous quiz.
In the first round Stephen scored an impressive 29 points – the highest score recorded so far this series – getting just two questions wrong.
He answered questions on mediaeval cathedrals of England – with two answers relating to Peterborough Cathedral.
He scored maximum points on his specialist subject, with the only two questions he got wrong relating to Olympic throwing events, and the novels of a Scottish comedian.
While the semi-final was filmed months ago, Stephen kept his lips sealed on how he did when he spoke to The Peterborough Telegraph earlier this month.
He also gave some tips to budding quizzers on how to prepare for an appearance on Mastermind – and how the most stressful part of the filming was walking to the black chair.
Former dentist Stephen is no stranger to TV quizzes, having also appeared on Only Connect, 15-1, Pointless and Bullseye, with some success.
To celebrate Stephen’s achievements, some members of The Peterborough Telegraph staged their own version of Mastermind, answering questions on their own specialist subjects – James Bond, American Psycho, Ayrton Senna and Peterborough United from 2007. You can watch the video on this story to see how they did.