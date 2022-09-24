Peterborough Arts Cinema unveils Autumn season

the Autumn season

Here is what is coming up;

The Duke (UK 2020)

September 29

The Duke

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60-year old taxi driver, stole Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. Kempton sent ransom notes saying that he would return the painting on condition that the government invested more in care for the elderly!.

The Good Boss (Spain 2021)

October 6

Básculas Blanco, a Spanish company producing industrial scales in a provincial Spanish town, awaits the imminent visit from a committee which holds its fate in their hands as to whether they merit a local Business Excellence award. Everything has to be perfect when the time comes. Working against the clock, the company's proprietor, Blanco (Javier Bardem) pulls out all the stops to address and resolve issues with his employees, crossing every imaginable line in the process.

Ali and Ava (UK 2021)

October 13

Both lonely for different reasons, Ali and Ava meet through their shared affection for Sofia(6), the child of Ali's Slovakian tenants, whom Ava teaches. Ali finds comfort in Ava's warmth and kindness and Avafinds Ali's complexity and humour irresistible.

The Quiet Girl (Ireland 2022)

October 20

Rural Ireland, 1981. A quiet, neglected girl is sent away from her overcrowded, dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth. (Original language Irish).

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (UK 2022)

October 27

Two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson (Love, Actually) embodies the candor and apprehension of retired teacher Nancy Stokes, and newcomer Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders) personifies the charisma and compassion of sex worker Leo Grande.

Brian and Charles (UK 2021)

November 3

Brian, a lonely inventor in rural Wales, spends his days building quirky, unconventional contraptions that seldom work. Undeterred by his lack of success, Brian attempts his biggest project yet. What follows is a humorous and entirely heartwarming story about friendship, family, finding love, and letting go.

The General (US 1926)

November 10

One of the most revered comedies of the silent era, this film finds hapless Southern railroad engineer Johnny Gray (Buster Keaton) facing off against Union soldiers during the American Civil War. .

The Drover’s Wife; the legend of Molly Johnson (Aus 2021)

November 17

In 1893 on an isolated property, a heavily pregnant woman named Molly Johnson (Leah Purcell) and her children struggle to survive the harsh Australian landscape; her husband is gone, droving sheep in the high country. Molly then finds herself confronted by a shackled Aboriginal fugitive.