Open-air cinema returns to Peterborough showground this week

Adventure Cinema returns to Peterborough Showground on Friday (May 28).

The ‘cinema under the stars’ event will this year feature a sing-a-long screening of The Greatest Showman on Friday (May 28).

The popular event has been a feature of East of England Arena’s summer season for the past eight years and makes its return this year, after last year’s event had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

This year, the experience will be centred around a screening of the epic musical tale of P.T. Barnum - the larger than life American showman, hoaxer and founder of The Barnum & Bailey Circus, “The Greatest Show on Earth” which ran from 1871 to 2017 in what is being described as a great evening out for fans of film and show tunes.

Hot food will be available on-site as well as drinks from a well-stocked bar and with the option for visitors to bring a (non-alcoholic) picnic into the grounds.

Tickets are available from the Adventure Cinema website and are priced at £14.50 for a standard ticket, £9.50 for under 16s and £20.50 for a VIP ticket, which includes a luxury deck chair in a prime position.