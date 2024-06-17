New Channel 5 documentary to tell story of Peterborough spree killer Joanne Dennehy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘The Killing Spree: Hunting Joanne Dennehy’ to be broadcast at 10pm on Tuesday, June 18

A new documentary telling the story of Peterborough spree killer Joanne Dennehy's life – and how she was brought to justice after killing three men in the city – will be broadcast on Channel 5.

Dennehy is one of just a handful of women who have been given a whole life sentence in British legal history after she stabbed Lukasz Slaboszewski, Royal Navy veteran John Chapman, and landlord and father Kevin Lee to death in Peterborough in 2013.

Dennehy and accomplice Gary Stretch went on the run after the killings, fleeing to Hereford – where she also stabbed two men in the street. The men would survive, but suffered serious injuries.

Joanne Dennehy

A number of documentaries have been broadcast in the past about Dennehy and her crimes, and the latest will be broadcast on Channel 5 on Tuesday, June 18 at 10pm.

The programme says the story of the horrific crimes will be told ‘by those closest to the case.’

The Peterborough Telegraph told the story of the crimes earlier this year, a decade after Dennehy was told she would never be released from prison – following Rose West and Myra Hindley as the only women to be given whole life terms in the UK.

Peterborough was shocked by Dennehy’s killings, when they came to light over the Easter weekend, and the following days, in 2013.

The body of Kevin Lee was discovered on Easter Saturday in Newborough, after it was dumped in a ditch by Dennehy and accomplice Gary Stretch.

A few days later, on the Wednesday, the other two bodies were found by a farmer in a ditch at Thorney Dyke.

Dennehy pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.