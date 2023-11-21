Matty Edgell has twice been named as Star Baker on this year’s Great British Bake Off.

Peterborough teacher Matty Edgell is on the verge of reaching the final of the Great British Bake Off.

The PE and science at Hampton College will be seen on screens on Channel 4 on Tuesday night (November 21, 8pm) competing against bakers Dan Hunter, Tasha Stones and Josh Smalley for a place in the final of the famous baking competition.

Matty has impressed judged Prue Lieth and Paul Hollywood with his creations throughout the eight weeks so far and has been awarded Star Baker on two occasions; during Chocolate Week (week 4) and last week’s Party Week (week 8).

There was a close shave in during Botanical Week (week 6), where Matty described by what he described himself as by “the skin of his teeth” but he remains in the hunt for the coveted TV prize.

Colleagues from Hampton College said: “We are so proud of Matty and wish him luck in the semi-finals. We will all be watching!”

Matty, who also plays for Stanground Sports in the Peterborough League has been putting his baking skills to good use by making delicious-looking cakes for his teammates.

On Monday night, the club posted a picture of a chocolate and raspberry covered cake, along with “Big thanks to our very own midfielder Matty and BritishBakeOff star for his support for the club in providing this showstopper! #GBBO #standyourground.”