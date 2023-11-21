Great British Bake Off 2023: Peterborough teacher makes the final
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peterborough teacher Matty Edgell has reached the final of the Great British Bake Off.
The PE and science at Hampton College appeared on screens on Channel 4 on Tuesday night (November 21, 8pm) competing against bakers Dan Hunter, Tasha Stones and Josh Smalley for a place in the final of the famous baking competition during Patisserie week.
Matty came second in the tarte aux pommes technical bake and then sealed his place in the final with a 'Taste of Italy' Millefoglie Showstopper with Tasha being sent home by the judges.
Matty has impressed judged Prue Lieth and Paul Hollywood with his creations throughout the eight weeks so far and has been awarded Star Baker on two occasions; during Chocolate Week (week 4) and last week’s Party Week (week 8).
There was a close shave in during Botanical Week (week 6), where Matty described by what he described himself as by “the skin of his teeth” but he remains in the hunt for the coveted TV prize.
Colleagues from Hampton College said: “We are so proud of Matty and wish him luck in the semi-finals. We will all be watching!”
Matty, who also plays for Stanground Sports in the Peterborough League has been putting his baking skills to good use by making delicious-looking cakes for his teammates.
On Monday night, the club posted a picture of a chocolate and raspberry covered cake, along with “Big thanks to our very own midfielder Matty and BritishBakeOff star for his support for the club in providing this showstopper! #GBBO #standyourground.”
The final airs on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday night (November 8).