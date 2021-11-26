Film festival starts with 1939 movie Nurse Edith Cavell

Gateway Festival takes place this weekend

As part of the Gateway Festival this year (November 26-28), there are three in person feature film screenings and a selection of short films that will be available on their website.

Festival director, Emily Steele, says: “It’s exciting to be back doing in person screenings again. The three films we’re showing at the John Clare Theatre are not to be missed.”

The three main films featured at the festival this year include the opening night (tonight, Friday) film Nurse Edith Cavell (1939), an exciting screening for Peterborough as its connection with the real life Edith Cavell goes back to 1884 when she was enrolled as a pupil teacher at Laurel Court School in Peterborough Cathedral Precincts.

Saturday features Peterborough’s participation in the BFI Japan season with a screening of Funeral Parade of Roses (1969), Toshio Matsumoto’s kaleidoscopic masterpiece and one of the most subversive and intoxicating films of the late 1960s - a headlong dive into a dazzling, unseen queer Tokyo night-world.

Closing the festival is Limbo (2020). Ben Sharrock’s critically adored film is a wry, funny and poignant cross-cultural satire that subtly sews together the hardship and hope of the refugee experience. Gateway has also sourced short films from around the world showcasing a mixture of documentary, fiction, animation and artist moving images which will be available for 48 hours on their website.