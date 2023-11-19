Christmas films including Love Actually and Elf return to the big screen at Peterborough's Showcase Cinema

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Festive favourites will return to the big screen this Christmas at The Showcase Cinema in Peterborough.

A total of 13 classic Christmas movies will be shown, starting from November 24, when Love Actually will be screened.

The festive season will also reignite the debate as to whether the Bruce Willis action blockbuster Die Hard is a Christmas film, with a December 9 date scheduled.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Manager at Showcase Cinemas, said: “It’s a delight to bring back so many Christmas classics to the big screen this. Our flashback films are always popular and we’re sure these festive favourites will be no different!

“Whether you’re in the mood for a romantic comedy, all out action or an animated favourite, there’s something for all cinemagoers to enjoy and help them get in the mood for Christmas over the coming weeks!”

To book tickets and see the full festive line-up, please head to your local cinema box office or online at https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/events/festive-films.

Festive Flashbacks screening at Showcase Cinemas:

Love Actually – From November 24th

White Christmas – From November 25th

The Nightmare Before Christmas – From November 25th

Miracle on 34th Street – From November 26th

Elf (20th Anniversary) – From December 1st

The Muppets Christmas Carol – From December 2nd

How the Grinch Stole Christmas – From December 3rd

The Holiday – From December 8th

It’s a Wonderful Life – From December 9th

Santa Claus: The Movie 4K – From December 9th

Die Hard – From December 9th

Arthur Christmas – From December 10th