Christmas films including Love Actually and Elf return to the big screen at Peterborough's Showcase Cinema
Festive favourites will return to the big screen this Christmas at The Showcase Cinema in Peterborough.
A total of 13 classic Christmas movies will be shown, starting from November 24, when Love Actually will be screened.
The festive season will also reignite the debate as to whether the Bruce Willis action blockbuster Die Hard is a Christmas film, with a December 9 date scheduled.
Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Manager at Showcase Cinemas, said: “It’s a delight to bring back so many Christmas classics to the big screen this. Our flashback films are always popular and we’re sure these festive favourites will be no different!
“Whether you’re in the mood for a romantic comedy, all out action or an animated favourite, there’s something for all cinemagoers to enjoy and help them get in the mood for Christmas over the coming weeks!”
To book tickets and see the full festive line-up, please head to your local cinema box office or online at https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/events/festive-films.
Festive Flashbacks screening at Showcase Cinemas:
Love Actually – From November 24th
White Christmas – From November 25th
The Nightmare Before Christmas – From November 25th
Miracle on 34th Street – From November 26th
Elf (20th Anniversary) – From December 1st
The Muppets Christmas Carol – From December 2nd
How the Grinch Stole Christmas – From December 3rd
The Holiday – From December 8th
It’s a Wonderful Life – From December 9th
Santa Claus: The Movie 4K – From December 9th
Die Hard – From December 9th
Arthur Christmas – From December 10th
Home Alone – From December 15th