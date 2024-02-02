News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

An evening with Neighbours royalty in Peterborough

Fresh from sharing the stage with five of his peers in the sell-out 2023 Neighbours: The Celebration Tour, Neighbours star Ryan Moloney, AKA Toadfish Rebecchi, will be returning to the stage for a tour of his own.
By Brad Barnes
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 10:01 GMT
Coming to New Theatre on September 19Coming to New Theatre on September 19
Coming to New Theatre on September 19

The new Toad on the Road tour comes to Peterborough’s New Theatre on September 19, with tickets going on sale on February 9.

Having joined the show in 1995 as Toadie, Ryan has seen his character grow from an unruly teenager to the local respected lawyer, clockingup multiple wives along the way!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Toadie’s latest marriage to Terese Willis will be discussed, alongside his biggest hits from across the years. From wrestling, the house of trouser, nude runs, the original teen gang and much more, all of Toadie’s stories are primed for discussion – with Ryan letting audiences in on some behind the scenes secrets they will never have heard before.

Most Popular

With surprises on the night and an extended Q&A section, this is the ultimate night for every Neighbours fan that has spent the last nearly 30 years watching the character develop on screen.

Meet and Greet tickets will be available at all venues on the tour at point of booking for anyone interested.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, February 9, at 10am.

Fans can sign-up for tour ticketing information at https://www.mapletreeentertainment.com/#vip

Related topics:NeighboursNew Theatre