It is the first open day of the year at the Exotic Pet Refuge, a registered charity and home to more than 250 unwanted, abandoned or neglected exotic animals and rescued British wildlife. The gates are open 10am to 4pm and you can pay on the gate.
It is the first open day of the year at the Exotic Pet Refuge, a registered charity and home to more than 250 unwanted, abandoned or neglected exotic animals and rescued British wildlife. The gates are open 10am to 4pm and you can pay on the gate.

11 things to do in Peterborough this weekend

Top notch stand-up comedy, stars of Strictly, the circus, theatre, a huge antiques fair and hundreds of cute animals - there’s so much to do this week in Peterborough.

By Brad Barnes
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 5:41 am

If you are struggling for ideas of things to do, here is a quick guide to what is going on right on your doorstep this week.

1. Ian Waite and Vincente Simon New Theatre, April 17

The Ballroom Boys’ double act are back . The fabulous Strictly Come Dancing stars promise another wonderful evening of old-fashioned variety – dance, comedy and song!

Photo Sales

2. Snow White and The Seven Drag Queens

Mirror mirror on the wall, it’s the fairest adult panto of them all, featuring an all star international cast including Choriza May (Drag Race UK S3), Kennedy Davenport (Drag Race S7 and All Stars S3), Joey Jay (Drag Race S13) and Lemon (Canada’s Drag Race S1).

Photo Sales

3. Circus Ginnett The Embankment until Monday

Featuring amazing aerialists, dazzling jugglers, acrobats, hula hoops and a daredevil motorbike carousel. And clown Jerry is sure to have audiences of all ages laughing at his mad-cap antics. You can book online @TicketSource.co.uk

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. Titane Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre, tonight

Alexia suffers a terrible skull injury and has a titanium plate fitted into her head. She rejects her parents, has problems with her sexuality and meets Vincent- a tortured man who tries to preserve his strength by injecting steroids into his aging body.

Photo Sales
Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3