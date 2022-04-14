11 things to do in Peterborough this weekend

If you are struggling for ideas of things to do, here is a quick guide to what is going on right on your doorstep this week.
1. Ian Waite and Vincente Simon New Theatre, April 17
The Ballroom Boys’ double act are back . The fabulous Strictly Come Dancing stars promise another wonderful evening of old-fashioned variety – dance, comedy and song!
2. Snow White and The Seven Drag Queens
Mirror mirror on the wall, it’s the fairest adult panto of them all, featuring an all star international cast including Choriza May (Drag Race UK S3), Kennedy Davenport (Drag Race S7 and All Stars S3), Joey Jay (Drag Race S13) and Lemon (Canada’s Drag Race S1).
3. Circus Ginnett The Embankment until Monday
Featuring amazing aerialists, dazzling jugglers, acrobats, hula hoops and a daredevil motorbike carousel. And clown Jerry is sure to have audiences of all ages laughing at his mad-cap antics. You can book online @TicketSource.co.uk
4. Titane Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre, tonight
Alexia suffers a terrible skull injury and has a titanium plate fitted into her head. She rejects her parents, has problems with her sexuality and meets Vincent- a tortured man who tries to preserve his strength by injecting steroids into his aging body.