Ferry Meadows Races return for second year – Join the fun on Sunday, 1st June

By Kerry Bate
Contributor
Published 24th Apr 2025, 08:58 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 09:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The much-loved Ferry Meadows 10 Mile and 5 Mile Races are back for their second year on Sunday, 1st June, offering a day of fun, fitness, and community spirit in one of the region’s most stunning natural settings.

Set against the beautiful backdrop of Ferry Meadows Country Park, these chip-timed races are designed to be inclusive for all, welcoming runners of every level, from seasoned athletes to enthusiastic first-timers. Whether you're chasing a personal best or simply want to enjoy the scenic route with friends and family, there's a race for you.

With fantastic on-course support, cheering crowds, and a friendly atmosphere, it’s more than just a race – it’s a celebration of movement, nature, and community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re excited to bring the event back after such an amazing first year,” said the organisers. “We had incredible feedback from runners and volunteers alike, and this year is shaping up to be even bigger and better.”

Run past stunning ScenesRun past stunning Scenes
Run past stunning Scenes

In addition to participants, the organisers are also calling for volunteers to help make the day a success. From marshals to water station helpers, every role is essential. If you’d like to get involved, please contact the organising team – your support makes all the difference!

Event Details:

  • What: Ferry Meadows 10 Mile & 5 Mile Races
  • When: Sunday, 1st June 2025
  • Where: Ferry Meadows Country Park, Peterborough

For more information or to volunteer, please contact:

Stunning Views on RouteStunning Views on Route
Stunning Views on Route

[email protected]

Polka Dot Races | Races That Offer That Little Something Different

Join us for a memorable day at Ferry Meadows – whether you're racing, cheering, or volunteering, everyone’s welcome!

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice