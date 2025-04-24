Ferry Meadows Races return for second year – Join the fun on Sunday, 1st June

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The much-loved Ferry Meadows 10 Mile and 5 Mile Races are back for their second year on Sunday, 1st June, offering a day of fun, fitness, and community spirit in one of the region’s most stunning natural settings.

Set against the beautiful backdrop of Ferry Meadows Country Park, these chip-timed races are designed to be inclusive for all, welcoming runners of every level, from seasoned athletes to enthusiastic first-timers. Whether you're chasing a personal best or simply want to enjoy the scenic route with friends and family, there's a race for you.

With fantastic on-course support, cheering crowds, and a friendly atmosphere, it’s more than just a race – it’s a celebration of movement, nature, and community.

“We’re excited to bring the event back after such an amazing first year,” said the organisers. “We had incredible feedback from runners and volunteers alike, and this year is shaping up to be even bigger and better.”

Run past stunning Scenes

In addition to participants, the organisers are also calling for volunteers to help make the day a success. From marshals to water station helpers, every role is essential. If you’d like to get involved, please contact the organising team – your support makes all the difference!

Event Details:

What: Ferry Meadows 10 Mile & 5 Mile Races

Ferry Meadows 10 Mile & 5 Mile Races When: Sunday, 1st June 2025

Sunday, 1st June 2025 Where: Ferry Meadows Country Park, Peterborough

For more information or to volunteer, please contact:

Stunning Views on Route

Join us for a memorable day at Ferry Meadows – whether you're racing, cheering, or volunteering, everyone’s welcome!