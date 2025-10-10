Enjoy blockbuster films for less this Autumn in Peterborough

Enjoy blockbuster hits in Leicester for less with new releases, big stars and unbeatable value all season long

Film fans are in for a treat this autumn after Showcase Cinemas launched Saver Season, giving customers the chance to see a special selection of films for an even more special price.

From Friday 10th October, moviegoers can enjoy reduced prices all week long on selected new releases.

The season kicks off in style with the hotly anticipated comedy-drama I Swear, followed by After The Hunt, starring Hollywood royalty Julia Roberts.

Also included are Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein and Bugonia - starring two-time Academy Award winnerEmma Stone - and The Choral featuring the legendary Ralph Fiennes.

With tickets starting from just £4.99* for Showcase Insider members, which is free to join, and £7.99* for non-members, Saver Season makes it easier than ever to enjoy the thrill of the big screen.

Tickets will be released weekly as each new film goes on sale, with I Swear available to book now.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “Saver Season is all about giving film fans the chance to experience incredible new releases at unbeatable value. From drama to comedy and maybe even a few scares, there’s something for everyone.

“And with the unbelievable value, there’s no better time to head to Showcase to discover some hidden gems.”

Customers can sign up to Showcase Insiderfor free to access the discounted pricing and additional benefits.

For full details and to book tickets, visit https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/event-cinema/52013-saver-season/.