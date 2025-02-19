Dragon boat to provide ‘oar-some’ fun for shoppers at Serpentine Green

Organisers of this year’s Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival are inviting shoppers heading to Serpentine Green on Saturday 1 March to ‘make a splash’ by testing out a 30-foot dragon boat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stunning boat, complete with carved dragon’s head and drum, will be on show at Serpentine Green between 9.00am – 5.00pm, giving locals the opportunity to make waves and find out more about this popular charity fundraiser.

Representatives from the festival’s organisers, New Wave Events and chosen charity Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, will be on hand to chat to budding participants, as they are invited to sit in the boat, pose for photos with paddles and beat out time with the drum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough’s 25th Dragon Boat Festival will take place on Saturday 21 June at Peterborough Rowing Club, offering local businesses and community groups the chance to have some ‘oar-some’ fun on the river. This year, 60 teams are expected to battle it out on the thrilling 200m course in front of thousands of keen supporters and spectators, with crews competing to take home the coveted title of Dragon Boat Champions 2025.

Unleash your inner dragon at Peterborough's Dragon Boat Festival.

In addition to the much-anticipated charity boat race, a wide array of bankside entertainment, delectable food stalls and child-friendly activities will ensure a fabulous day out for the whole family.

The festival will once again raise vital funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice to support their palliative care and bereavement support services.

Leonie Hatcher, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: "We’re back! Come along to Serpentine Green on 1 March and find out how you can get involved with Peterborough’s ‘oar-inspiring’ 25th Dragon Boat Festival. With your support, we can be there for even more families when it matters, ensuring no one faces grief and dying alone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aiden Ward, Logistics and Events Manager at NewWave Events, expressed his excitement at the return of the popular fundraiser: "We’re thrilled that the dragon boats will be back on the water this summer, helping raise vital funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. Each year, the event brings a fantastic atmosphere to the city and the energy on the day is amazing. We’re looking forward to cheering on the incredible companies that join us year after year and welcoming some new competitors too.”

Peterborough's Dragon Boat Festival is back for 2025.

Morgan Hicks, Senior Customer Relations Manager for event sponsor Castor Lodge Care Home, said: “We’re excited to be sponsoring this year’s Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival to support Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. This unique event is just one of the ways that our team is giving back to the community in which we live and work, and we’d encourage other local businesses to sign up for what’s set to be a fantastic day!”

For more information and an entry form, call festival organisers NewWave Events on 01536 674 748 or visit dragonboatevents.co.uk/peterborough-dragon-boat-festival/ to enter online.

For information about Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, visit www.sueryder.org/thorpehall or email [email protected]