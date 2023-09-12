Watch more videos on Shots!

The village will host the latest 20th anniversary Fenland District Council Golden Age fair.

The fairs, which launched in 2003, bring together organisations that provide fun activities for older people, opportunities to learn and volunteer, benefits advice and all kinds of financial, physical and social support.

Organisations each have their own stand where visitors can browse information and meet representatives.

Go along to Golden Age event 10am to 1pm, Friday, September 29, at Wimblington Parish Hall.

Visitors enjoy free refreshments and receive a free reusable water bottle or flask to promote good hydration as part of good health.

Cllr Susan Wallwork, Fenland’s Communities Portfolio Holder, said: “Thousands of people have discovered help and services they didn’t know about at our Golden Age fairs and we encourage anyone who has an interest in what’s on offer to over 60s to come along and see for themselves.

“Golden Age fairs are a relaxed community occasion with free tea, coffee and cake and a chance to stroll around and chat to stallholders from a wide range of service providers.”

Cllr Sam Clark, Golden Age team leader, said: “There’s always a lovely, friendly, welcoming atmosphere at the Golden Age Fairs.

“Even people who come time and again tend to discover something new. It’s a place to discover things you didn’t even know as well as get advice on who can help with specific issues.”

