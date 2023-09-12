News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Discover what’s on offer for over 60s at free event

People aged over 60 or who have an interest in services for the over 60s can attend a free event in Wimblington to find out everything on offer locally to the age group.
By Fenland CouncilContributor
Published 12th Sep 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The village will host the latest 20th anniversary Fenland District Council Golden Age fair.

The fairs, which launched in 2003, bring together organisations that provide fun activities for older people, opportunities to learn and volunteer, benefits advice and all kinds of financial, physical and social support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organisations each have their own stand where visitors can browse information and meet representatives.

Go along to Golden Age event 10am to 1pm, Friday, September 29, at Wimblington Parish Hall.Go along to Golden Age event 10am to 1pm, Friday, September 29, at Wimblington Parish Hall.
Go along to Golden Age event 10am to 1pm, Friday, September 29, at Wimblington Parish Hall.
Most Popular

Visitors enjoy free refreshments and receive a free reusable water bottle or flask to promote good hydration as part of good health.

Cllr Susan Wallwork, Fenland’s Communities Portfolio Holder, said: “Thousands of people have discovered help and services they didn’t know about at our Golden Age fairs and we encourage anyone who has an interest in what’s on offer to over 60s to come along and see for themselves.

“Golden Age fairs are a relaxed community occasion with free tea, coffee and cake and a chance to stroll around and chat to stallholders from a wide range of service providers.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Sam Clark, Golden Age team leader, said: “There’s always a lovely, friendly, welcoming atmosphere at the Golden Age Fairs.

“Even people who come time and again tend to discover something new. It’s a place to discover things you didn’t even know as well as get advice on who can help with specific issues.”

The next Golden Age fair is 10am to 1pm, Friday, September 29, at Wimblington Parish Hall, Addison Road PE15 0QT.

Events are held across Fenland. Dates and times are published at: www.fenland.gov.uk/goldenage