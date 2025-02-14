Connect and play: U3A Bridge Club and local care home link in for weekly club
This event is open to the wider community, and we are actively seeking new members to join us.
The U3A Bridge Club is looking forward to engaging with the homes residents and welcoming members of the local community to join them. Whether you are an experienced player or new to the game, everyone is welcome. For those unfamiliar with Bridge, we offer the opportunity to learn and enjoy this classic card game.
Rose Lodge Care Home and the U3A Bridge Club have built up excellent reputations within their local communities. Both groups regularly hold events and activities for residents, members, and surrounding neighbours.
A representative from the club said: “We’ve had a wonderful time bringing the U3A Bridge Club to Rose Lodge and we look forward to visiting the home weekly and continuing to grow our relationship. For anyone wanting to take up Bridge, whether young or old, we offer a welcoming environment to learn and play.”
General Manager, Meg Jones of Rose Lodge Care Home said: “It has been wonderful to see our residents enjoy themselves at the U3A Bridge Club, and it has been great fun for everyone. We’re looking forward to welcoming the club into our home and continuing our relationship.”.