A concert is being held in Ramsey at the St Thomas a Becket Church.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the first time, we are holding a Classical Piano Recital by Alex Tsvertkov playing on a Kawai Concert Grand Piano in association with Butler Smith Piano Removers (sponsors).

Alex lives in Ramsey and has offered his services to raise funds for the church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets are £15 (children free), available from R. Hyde on: 01487 812220 or on the door.