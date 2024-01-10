News you can trust since 1948
Classical Piano Recital to be held in Ramsey

A concert is being held in Ramsey at the St Thomas a Becket Church.
By george HydeContributor
Published 10th Jan 2024, 09:47 GMT
For the first time, we are holding a Classical Piano Recital by Alex Tsvertkov playing on a Kawai Concert Grand Piano in association with Butler Smith Piano Removers (sponsors).

Alex lives in Ramsey and has offered his services to raise funds for the church.

Tickets are £15 (children free), available from R. Hyde on: 01487 812220 or on the door.

Also performing is Josh Cusworth, local musician playing the cornet.

