Classic Ibiza delights Burghley House with 10th birthday celebrations

Classic Ibiza returned to the beautiful grounds of Burghley House on Saturday 26 July, delighting a capacity crowd of Lincolnshire partygoers with over five hours of Balearic-infused house music. The fifth concert of the show’s 10th anniversary tour saw Urban Soul Orchestra (USO), conducted by Stephen Hussey, perform a “best of” set of over 50 house classics. The concert also featured Classic Ibiza debutants, London Community Gospel Choir (LCGC), who added their soulful and uplifting vocals to a number of tracks during the evening.

Concertgoer, Annette Mawby, summed upped the crowd’s reaction perfectly on Classic Ibiza’s social channels: “Incredible night, brilliant music and just the best atmosphere! The crew you have at the event are some of the best people I've come across at an event, so helpful, nothing was too much trouble, and everything was just so easy to find. 10/10 great job!”

Gates opened at 5.30pm, and as the audience settled into the family-friendly vibe over their picnics, they enjoyed a soundtrack of Afro/Latin-infused house, expertly mixed by DJ Jose Luis, a former Pacha Ibiza resident. Towards the end of his set, he was joined on stage by LCGC for a live mash-up of gospel-inspired tracks, including Clivillés and Cole’s A Deeper Love and Blaze’s Most Precious Love, which featured the iconic vocals of Aretha Franklin and Barabara Tucker on the original recordings.

At 8pm, USO and DJ Goldierocks took centre stage for the Ghost Ship Sundowner Set, with the BPM taking a noticeable uptick. Beginning appropriately with Fatboy Slim’s Right Here, Right Now, USO were joined by LCGC for a spine-tingling rendition of eight classic tracks, including Gypsy Woman by Crystal Waters and Lola’s Theme by The Shapeshifters. LCGC are one of the world’s most in-demand choirs, having recorded with a veritable who’s who of popular music, including Adele, Blur and Madonna.

USO, who have collaborated with the likes of Groove Armada and Robert Miles, took a short break at 9pm, leaving the Burghley audience in the capable hands of party-starter extraordinaire, DJ Goldierocks. She mixed up a storm of deep house anthems, setting the scene perfectly for what was to come.

As night fell, and the grounds of Burghley House transformed into magical, alfresco nightclub, USO returned to the stage at 9.30pm for the Dance Set. Accompanied by an awesome laser and light show, the crowd partied to USO’s breathtaking orchestral performance, featuring Galvanise by The Chemical Brothers, Out Of Space by The Prodigy and Adagio For Strings by Tiësto.

The audience was then treated to a fitting encore of two of Classic Ibiza’s most popular tracks. Saving the best for last, USO went out on high to Insomnia by Faithless and Sandstorm by Darude. The concert ended at 11pm.

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward comments: “Well Burghley, that was certainly one helluva ride! A huge shout out to everyone that came to party with us – the joy and love that you brought was incredible.

“Then there’s the ever-wonderful Urban Soul Orchestra, conducted by Stephen Hussey, and our DJs Goldierocks and Jose Luis. Every year you manage to take things to a whole new level. Finally, a massive thank you to London Community Gospel Choir. Your soulful vocals and uplifting harmonies were truly magical – the icing on our delicious 10th anniversary birthday cake!”

Classic Ibiza, sponsored by Adnams Ghost Ship, is proud to support Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. To be the first to hear about Classic Ibiza’s 2026 tour dates, sign-up here: www.classicibiza.co.uk/burghley/keep-in-touch.